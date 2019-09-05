President Trump called actress Debra Messing “a McCarthy style Racist” Thursday after the “Will and Grace” star tried to call out supporters of the president to be blacklisted.

“Bad ‘actress’ Debra The Mess Messing is in hot water,” the president tweeted. “She wants to create a ‘Blacklist’ of Trump supporters, & is being accused of McCarthyism.”

He added, “If Roseanne Barr said what she did, even being on a much higher rated show, she would have been thrown off television. Will Fake News NBC allow a McCarthy style Racist to continue? ABC fired Roseanne. Watch the double standard!”

Mr. Trump plans a Sept. 17 fundraiser in Beverly Hills, California, which prompted Ms. Messing to call for the president’s donors to be publicly disclosed. Hollywood has long served as a piggy bank for liberal candidates.

“Will and Grace” co-star Eric McCormack has said his call last week for publicizing a list of Trump donors was “misinterpreted in a very upsetting way” and that he doesn’t support blacklists.

The feud prompted game-show host Pat Sajak to poke fun at Ms. Messing satirically Thursday on Twitter.

“I, like so many others, truly dislike ketchup on hotdogs, and I prefer not to be around anyone who uses ketchup on hotdogs,” Mr. Sajak tweeted. “I call upon all hotdog stands to post a list of those who ask for ketchup on their hotdogs.”

