Hurricane Dorian has long since turned away from any path that would have taken it remotely near Alabama, but the tempest over President Trump’s warning for Alabamians was still churning Thursday.

After days of being widely mocked on social media for his prediction, Mr. Trump again insisted on Twitter that he was correct in his initial alert last week that Alabama, along with Georgia and the Carolinas, would “most likely be hit (much) harder than anticipated.”

“In the early days of the hurricane, when it was predicted that Dorian would go through Miami or West Palm Beach, even before it reached the Bahamas, certain models strongly suggested that Alabama & Georgia would be hit as it made its way through Florida & to the Gulf,” the president tweeted Thursday.

He added, “Instead it turned North and went up the coast, where it continues now.”

“In the one model through Florida, the Great State of Alabama would have been hit or grazed,” Mr. Trump said. “In the path it took, no. Read my FULL FEMA statement. What I said was accurate! All Fake News in order to demean!”

During an Oval Office briefing Wednesday, Mr. Trump displayed a map of the National Hurricane Center forecast for last Thursday that showed the storm’s likely path over Florida. The map showed what appeared to be a hand-drawn extension on the end of the cone of uncertainty that projected its path over Alabama.

Mr. Trump offered no explanation for the darker semicircle drawn on the map that he displayed. But he told reporters, “I know that Alabama was in the original forecast.”

“Actually, we have a better map than that which is going to be presented, where we had many lines going directly — many models, each line being a model — and they were going directly through,” the president said Wednesday. “And in all cases Alabama was hit if not lightly, in some cases pretty hard. … They actually gave that a 95% chance probability.”

He later posted on Twitter Wednesday night a map dated Aug. 28 of early computer model projections of the storm’s potential path, some of which had it reaching as far west as Alabama.

“As you can see, almost all models predicted it to go through Florida also hitting Georgia and Alabama,” he tweeted. “I accept the Fake News apologies!”

When the president included Alabama in his original warning last week, the National Weather Service in Birmingham, Alabama, tweeted in response: “Alabama will NOT see any impacts from #Dorian. We repeat, no impacts from Hurricane #Dorian will be felt across Alabama. The system will remain too far east.”

The altered hurricane map that Mr. Trump displayed in the Oval Office has led to a virtual cottage industry of memes on social media — for example, a hand-drawn semicircle over Mr. Trump’s head in a photograph to make him appear taller than former President Barack Obama as they stood next to each other.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.