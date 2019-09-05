He has yet to throw a pass in the 2019 NFL regular season, but New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is already feeling the heat for starring in a Focus on the Family video promoting Bring Your Bible to School Day.

The future Hall of Famer discussed his faith and urged students to “live out your faith” in the brief promo released Aug. 29 on the conservative Christian group’s Facebook page.

“One of my favorite verses in the Bible is 2 Corinthians 5:7, where we live by faith, not by sight,” Mr. Brees said in the video. “So I want to encourage you to live out your faith on Bring your Bible to School Day and share your love with friends. You’re not alone.”

While Mr. Brees is well-known for his Christian faith, critics faulted him for partnering with an “anti-gay group” as Newsweek put it, pointing to Focus on the Family’s opposition to same-sex marriage and support for gay conversion therapy.

“It’s disappointing he’s lending his face to a video targeted at schools on behalf of an bigoted organization that presents a threat to the lives of kids who weren’t born to fit into their little Christian box,” tweeted Louisiana Atheists.

American Atheists blasted Mr. Brees for appearing in “a Christian hate group’s promotional videos,” while the progressive Big Easy Magazine launched the hashtag #SaintsDontHate.

Others rushed to the quarterback’s defense.

“Somehow, some have leaped to the conclusion he hates LGBT persons,” tweeted Rep. Jim Banks, Indiana Republican. “This relentless assault on Christians must stop.”

.@drewbrees, a Christian, recorded a video with @FocusFamily (a popular org that provides resources to families) encouraging kids to carry Bibles. Somehow, some have leaped to the conclusion he hates LGBT persons.



The relentless assault on Christians must stop. — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) September 5, 2019



Mr. Brees has yet to comment publicly on the criticism. This year’s Bring Your Bible to School Day is scheduled for Oct. 3.

The Advocate, an LGBTQ publication, noted that Mr. Brees has “signaled his support for LGBTQ youth,” partnering with talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres on an anti-bullying campaign, adding “we have a few questions.”

He has been an advocate for anti-bullying with Ellen Degeneres.



So…we have a few questions. https://t.co/ddNMDbu2sc — The Advocate (@TheAdvocateMag) September 4, 2019



Also appearing in a Bring Your Bible to School Day promo is Christian singer Francesca Battistelli.

“God made you for freedom.” Grammy Award-winning recording artist Francesca Battistelli wants to encourage you to live out your faith by participating in #BringYourBible to School Day on October 3! pic.twitter.com/KApV36C38q — Bring Your Bible (@BringYourBible) August 26, 2019



