FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Authorities in Kentucky say a man has been arrested for fatally shooting a man and his dog in a parking garage.

News outlets report 40-year-old Antonio Bolling was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder in the death of 24-year-old Coty Lee Brumback.

Frankfort police Capt. Dustin Bowman says Brumback was found suffering from gunshot wounds on the second floor of a parking garage on Wednesday. Bowman says Brumback was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Bowman says Brumback’s dog was also shot to death.

Authorities didn’t immediately release information on a motive. Bolling was additionally charged with possession of a firearm and cruelty to animals. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment.

