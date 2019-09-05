His own brother is lying low, but U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson still has the Trump administration in his corner.

That was the message from Vice President Mike Pence, who on Thursday said the White House backs Mr. Johnson’s bid to leave the European Union and is eager to negotiate a bilateral trade deal if he can pull off a “Brexit.”

“The United States is ready, willing and able to immediately negotiate a free-trade agreement with the U.K.,” Mr. Pence told Mr. Johnson in a sit-down at 10 Downing Street. “We’re anxious to stand with you and do everything in our power to strengthen what has been an historic and special relationship between the United States of America and the United Kingdom. And it is embodied in the very warm and personal relationship that you have forged with President Trump, with myself and with our administration.”

“Fantastic to have you here. Will will drive that free-trade agreement forward,” Mr. Johnson said, bemoaning the fact Americans don’t get enough British lamb, beef or haggis.

The Conservative prime minister could use the vote of confidence. His own brother decided to quit Parliament moments before Mr. Pence arrived Thursday, continuing a rough run of form since Mr. Johnson assumed his post in late July.

His “do or die” attempts to leave the EU have faced tremendous headwinds, including major defections from his conservative majority.

British lawmakers then handed Mr. Johnson a major defeat Wednesday, advancing a bill that would block the “no deal” Brexit that Mr. Johnson says he will pursue by an Oct. 31 deadline if he can’t strike a new, better deal with the EU.

Mr. Johnson’s brother said he needs a timeout.

“In recent weeks I’ve been torn between family loyalty and the national interest — it’s an unresolvable tension & time for others to take on my roles as MP & Minister,” Jo Johnson tweeted.

He isn’t expected to leave Parliament immediately and cause a special election. Instead, he’s sitting out of the next general election.

White House officials are sticking by Mr. Johnson, however.

Mr. Trump on Wednesday said he’s rooting for the prime minister. He dubbed him a “friend” who “knows how to win.”

• Bailey Vogt contributed to this report.

