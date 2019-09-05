DETROIT (AP) - Prosecutors are deciding whether to charge a man accused by Detroit police in the killings of four women whose bodies were found in vacant houses.

WDIV-TV reports Thursday that police submitted four homicide warrants to the Wayne County prosecutor’s office naming 34-year-old Deangelo Martin as the suspect.

Police say the slayings occurred between March and June and that the victims were all in their 40s and 50s.

Detroit’s police chief has said he sees similarities between three of the slayings and the assaults of at least two additional women who survived attacks.

Martin has been ordered to stand trial in the stabbing and sexual assault of woman in May, and is also charged in the kidnapping and assault of a 51-year-old woman in June.

