MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee police say a 10-year-old girl crossing the street was struck and injured by a school bus.
The accident happened around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Police say the girl was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A spokesman for Milwaukee Public Schools tells the Journal Sentinel no students on the bus were hurt.
Police are investigating.
Sign up for Daily Newsletters
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.