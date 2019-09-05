MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee police say a 10-year-old girl crossing the street was struck and injured by a school bus.

The accident happened around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Police say the girl was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A spokesman for Milwaukee Public Schools tells the Journal Sentinel no students on the bus were hurt.

Police are investigating.

