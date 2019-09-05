Senate Democrats laid out their agenda for the rest of the year, with Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer saying his party will push for a robust gun control debate, then demand action on election security bills ahead of 2020.

The New York Democrat sent a letter to colleagues saying last month’s mass shootings have made guns the pressing issue for the fall, and he wants it front-and-center as the Senate returns to Washington from a five-week summer vacation.

But he said there’s plenty of business left over from before the summer — chiefly Democrats’ hopes of keeping a focus on special counsel Robert Mueller’s work on Russian meddling in the 2016 election, and President Trump’s handling of it.

Mr. Schumer said his party is battling Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who says there’s already strong action on election security going on behind the scenes that Americans don’t know about.

“Leader McConnell has blocked efforts by Senate Democrats to pass commonsense election security legislation. We must continue our push to protect our elections at the federal, state, and local levels, especially in the upcoming Senate appropriations process,” Mr. Schumer said.

The top Democrat also said he will push for legislation to punish China after its crackdown on protests in Hong Kong, and will dabble in health care legislation, attempting to turn back a Trump administration rule that would give states more power to approve affordable, though less robust health plans for sale under Obamacare.

It’s not clear how much control Mr. Schumer will have over setting the agenda — though his party has more than enough votes to thwart Mr. McConnell’s own agenda.

The GOP leader said this week he is awaiting signals from the White House on what gun bills can gain the president’s signature.

