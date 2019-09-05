SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - A Democratic state lawmaker charged with drunken driving says he won’t resign from the New Mexico Senate even if convicted.

The Albuquerque Journal reports Sen. Richard Martinez spoke to reporters Thursday following a court hearing in Santa Fe. He says his experience will probably make him a better senator.

Martinez has pleaded not guilty to aggravated DWI and reckless driving charges following a June arrest.

Police say he slammed into the back of another vehicle in Espanola, which is part of his district.

Police lapel video showed Martinez responding to officers with slurred speech following the accident.

He refused a breath test to determine his blood-alcohol level.

Martinez is the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee. He says he’ll seek re-election next year.

