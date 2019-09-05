China announced Thursday that it will resume trade talks with the U.S. and send a team of negotiators to Washington in October, raising the prospect of easing the tariff war that has roiled world markets.

The Chinese Commerce Ministry said the country’s top trade negotiator, Vice Premier Liu He, agreed to the October visit in a phone call with Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

Beijing also said that “serious” mid-level talks will begin in mid-September.

The U.S. and China imposed escalating tariffs on each other in late August as President Trump seeks to stop Beijing from engaging in what he calls unfair trade practices.

Mr. Trump said Wednesday that he doesn’t want to include the massive Chinese technology company Huawei in any new talks, citing national security concerns. The U.S. has blacklisted Huawei from doing business with U.S. firms.

