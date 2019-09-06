An Air Force jet accidentally fired a rocket into the Arizona desert on Thursday, military officials said, prompting an investigation.

There were no injuries or damages as a result of the incident, but officials said the desert area is not designed for the use of weapons. They did not indicate whether the firing stemmed from operator error, equipment failure, or other factors.

“During a routine training mission, an A-10C Thunderbolt II assigned to the 354th Fighter Squadron from the 355th Wing unintentionally released a single M-156 rocket” on Thursday morning, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base said in a statement. “The rocket impacted in a desert wash in an uninhabited area under the Jackal Military Operations Area, which is located approximately 60 miles northeast of Tucson. This training area is not designated for munitions release.”

The Thunderbolt II, nicknamed “the Warthog,” has been in use for decades and can achieve a maximum speed of 420 miles per hour, according to manufacturer Northrup Grumman.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.