HILLS AIR FORCE BASE, Utah (AP) - Hill Air Force Base officials say residents of nearby communities will notice more flights than usual in coming days as units conduct a large combat exercise.
Officials said the 388th and 419 fighter wings will fly roughly 80 sorties a day during daylight hours on Monday through Thursday, compared with the usual 60 or so on a typical day.
According to base officials, pilots will take off in waves to simulate a large force engagement with enemy aircraft.
