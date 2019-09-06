ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - A Florida woman has been arrested after authorities say she let her dogs kill a baby duckling and kicked the mother duck repeatedly as it tried to stop the attack.

Pinellas County Sheriff’s officials say two witnesses saw the attack and reported 59-year-old Bonnie Sue Nave to law enforcement.

Investigators say Nave didn’t deny what happened Sunday, but said the ducks attacked her dogs. According to an arrest affidavit, she told authorities she thought the ducks were considered an invasive species.

WTSP reports she was charged with cruelty to animals and released on $5,000 bond.

Information from: WTSP-TV, http://www.wtsp.com/

