NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - A former broker and investment adviser who stole at least $2 million from his clients is now headed to prison.

Gary Basralian received a 70-month sentence on Friday. He’ll also have to serve three years of supervised release once he’s freed from prison.

The 72-year-old Springfield man had pleaded guilty in August 2018 to wire fraud and investment adviser fraud.

Federal prosecutors say Basralian stole the money over a 10-year period and spent it on personal expenses, including payments on a BMW and tens of thousands of dollars in credit card bills.

Basralian worked for many years at a Jersey City-based securities firm. Prosecutors say he defrauded his clients by falsely telling them he would invest their money in securities and other investments and then misappropriated the money.

