Health officials are pinpointing a vitamin often found in dietary supplements and skin creams as the potential cause of severe lung illnesses linked to e-cigarettes.

The New York State Department of Health said Thursday that lab test results showed “very high levels” of vitamin E acetate in almost all cannabis-containing vaping product samples. It was not found in nicotine products that were tested.

As of Thursday, the health department received 34 reports of severe lung illness among patients who were using at least one cannabis-based vaping product before getting sick. All patients said they used a variety of vaping products.

“At least one vitamin E acetate containing vape product has been linked to each patient who submitted a product for testing,” the health department said, noting that the vitamin supplement is not an approved additive for state’s medical marijuana vaping products.

New York health officials are investigating the health effects of vitamin E acetate when inhaled and suspect its oil-like properties could be associated with the observed symptoms of vaping-related lung illnesses.

Patients with these illnesses have reported breathing problems, chest pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fever, fatigue and weight loss.

About 215 possible cases in 25 states, with additional cases under investigation, were reported to federal health officials last week. Two deaths tied to vaping-related lung illnesses have been reported so far, one in Illinois and one in Oregon.

The Food and Drug Administration said more information is needed to better understand if there is a relationship between the reported illnesses and any specific product or substances.

“No one substance, including vitamin E acetate, has been identified in all of the samples tested,” an FDA spokesperson told The Times. “Importantly, identifying any compounds that are present in the samples will be one piece of the puzzle but will not necessarily answer questions about causality.”

The agency said it is looking into potential leads and has received over 100 samples for testing. The FDA is analyzing samples for the presence of a wide range of chemicals including nicotine, cannabinoids including THC, pesticides, opioids, poisons, toxins and other additives.

The New York State Department of Health said it is analyzing both cannabis and nicotine-based vaping products and testing for a wide range of substances from product samples.

Many samples are suspected to be counterfeits of recreational cannabis-based products found in other states, the department said, warning e-cigarette users against buying unregulated products “off the street.”

Health officials also said e-cigarette users should never modify vaping products or add any substances to them.

