WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Authorities say a man has died more than two weeks after he was beaten in a Wichita grocery store parking lot.

Police say 33-year-old Haley Collins, of Bel Aire, died Thursday from injuries suffered in the Aug. 21 fight.

A suspect who was arrested at the scene initially was booked on suspicion of aggravated battery. Jail records show he now also is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Police say officers are investigating and haven’t yet presented their case to prosecutors, who will decide whether to formally charge the suspect in Collins’ death.

