LANCASTER, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky man has pleaded not guilty to all charges in the case of a woman found dead six months after she went missing.

News outlets report 23-year-old David Sparks was arraigned Friday in Lancaster. He was indicted last month on murder and other charges in the death of 23-year-old Savannah Spurlock.

Police have said Spurlock was last seen in January leaving a Lexington bar with three men, including Sparks. A tip about a foul odor led authorities to search property connected to Sparks’ family in Garrard County, where they discovered Spurlock’s remains .

Sparks’ lawyer, Erica Roland, told the Lexington Herald-Leader that the indictment doesn’t mean her client is guilty. She says she’s not surprised someone was charged with murder because of the attention this case has received.

