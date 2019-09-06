WALLA WALLA, Wash. (AP) - A 23-year-old man has been charged with killing a Whitman College adviser.

The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin reports Colby Hedman appeared in Walla Walla Superior Court Friday after being transported from Baker County, Oregon. Hedman is charged with murder and theft of a motor vehicle in connection with 35-year-old Kyle Martz’s death.

Hedman’s bail remains at $1 million. It wasn’t known if he has a lawyer.

Martz had worked at Whitman for seven years and was the school’s international student and scholar adviser.

Hedman was arrested July 8 in Baker City following a police pursuit.

Court documents say Hedman told police he struck Martz with an ax and dismembered his body before stealing Martz’s truck. Neighbors told police they last saw Martz July 7.

The East Oregonian reported that no motive for the killing has been released. Police have said the two men did not know each other.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.