EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - East Hartford police say an officer responding to a 911 call about domestic violence has fatally shot a man.
Authorities say officers responded to a call on Thursday evening and found a man and woman involved in a fight. The officers got involved in a struggle with the man and suffered minor injuries before one of them opened fire.
Police say the woman suffered life-threatening injuries and was receiving treatment at a local hospital.
The names of the people involved were not immediately released.
