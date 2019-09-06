LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says she is “deeply concerned” that a former campaign worker is accused of using his ties to her to allegedly extort the owner of a car rental company that has drawn scrutiny from her office.

Nessel’s spokeswoman issued a statement Friday, two days after a lawsuit was filed in federal court against Dimitriy Movsesyan. The founder of Executive Car Rental accused him of extorting him for money while noting his relationship with Nessel, whose office is investigating consumer complaints against the company.

Kelli Rossman-Mckinney says Nessel has not seen Movsesyan since she was elected, nor has she spoken with him about any matter her office is handling. She says he worked on Nessel’s campaign as an IT consultant in 2017 and briefly in 2018.

