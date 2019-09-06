Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg on Friday released a 30-second ad calling for “real solutions, not more polarization” in his campaign’s first statewide TV ad in Iowa.

“As a veteran and as a mayor, I’ve seen what we can achieve when we have each other’s backs,” Mr. Buttigieg says in the ad. “But in today’s divided America, we’re at each other’s throats.”

Mr. Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana, says rivers and oceans are rising, health care costs are increasing, and that children are learning active shooter drills “before they learn to read.”

“To meet these challenges and to defeat this president, we need real solutions, not more polarization,” he says.

Mr. Buttigieg’s campaign said the 30-second ad will run on broadcast and cable, and across digital platforms in 15- and 30-second versions.

His campaign has booked at least $211,000 in air time from Sept. 7-16, according to the ad-tracking firm Advertising Analytics.

