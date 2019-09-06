TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Pima County authorities have arrested a suspect in a shooting sparked by an argument.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday that 30-year-old Nicolas Cervantes Robles has been booked on two counts of aggravated assault.
Investigators say the arrest stems from a shooting that took place Wednesday after an argument between the victim and the suspect.
Deputies responding found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
The victim said the suspect fled the area on foot with a rifle.
Deputies and officers with the Pasqua Yaqui Police Department found Robles after a short search.
