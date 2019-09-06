CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Police say two people are dead and another wounded in a shooting at a Tennessee home.

Clarksville police spokesman Jim Knoll told news outlets that officers responded Thursday evening to a call of shots fired. He said officers arrived to find two shooting victims outside, a woman on the porch and a man in a neighbor’s yard.

He said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was flown to a hospital.

Police say officers later entered the home and found another man, who is believed to be the shooter, dead.

Authorities didn’t release any names pending notification of kin.

