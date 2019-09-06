OGDEN, Utah (AP) - Ogden police say an investigation is underway after a person cleaning out a storage unit found a dead body.

Lt. Tyler Ziegler said circumstances are “very suspicious” and that investigators are working to determine whether a crime took place.

The person cleaning the unit called police Thursday.

It wasn’t immediately known how long the body had been in the unit and police did not have information on the gender or age of the person, who has not yet been identified.

Officers were collecting evidence and looking for surveillance footage.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.