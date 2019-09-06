ATLANTA (AP) - Atlanta police have released surveillance video of a second suspect in a shooting at a block party outside a college library that wounded four students.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the video was released Thursday shows a blurry figure running near the Atlanta University Center library moments after the Aug. 20 shooting. The video’s release comes just a day after 21-year-old Isaiah Williams surrendered to authorities on charges including attempted murder.

Authorities have said the celebration of a new semester and end of student orientation culminated in an argument and gunfire being shot into a crowd of 200 people. Two students were treated for gunshot wounds; Two others were grazed by bullets. Police say the suspect in the video is believed to have exchanged gunfire with Williams.

___

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.