LAS VEGAS (AP) - Authorities are searching for a suspect who vandalized a Las Vegas community center serving gay, lesbian and transgender people.
Las Vegas police say a man spray-painted a homophobic slur in black letters on the glass doors of the LGBTQ Center of Southern Nevada on Thursday morning.
Investigators say two surveillance videos show the suspect using a spray can and also interacting with another man.
The suspect is described as white and 5-foot-9. He is dressed in a black shirt, black pants and dark shoes.
The second man, who has been deemed a person of interest, is also the same height and dressed in a black hoodie, brown pants and a camouflage baseball cap.
Both appear to be between the age of 20 and 25.
Sign up for Daily Newsletters
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.