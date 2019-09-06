FARGO, N.D. (AP) - A Fargo woman is accused of trespassing at a local school and assaulting a police officer who tried to get her to leave.

The 42-year-old woman was arrested Thursday outside Shanley High School and Sullivan Middle School in Fargo. Police say officers were called to the school on a report of a woman who was looking for her children. She was told to leave, but returned to the school and began fighting with officers, striking one of them.

The school restricted students’ movement during the incident.

