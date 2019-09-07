TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - A Kansas prosecutor has charged a man with premeditated first-degree murder in the stabbing death of another man in Topeka.
The Capital-Journal reports that Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced the charge Friday against 40-year-old Andrew Timothy Evans. Evans is being held in the Shawnee County Jail on a $1 million bond in the Sept. 1 death of 41-year-old Raymond Lee Smith.
Police say Smith was found suffering from life-threatening injuries in a Topeka house. He was pronounced dead by medical personnel.
Information from: The Topeka (Kan.) Capital-Journal, http://www.cjonline.com
