Pete Buttigieg’s presidential campaign closed out the week by suggesting Christians reconsider the abortion debate around a child’s first breath.

The Indiana mayor sat down with “The Breakfast Club” on Friday to discuss his quest to secure the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination when the conversation turned to abortion.

Mr. Buttigieg reaffirmed his pro-choice stance before framing it as perhaps more biblically sound than most people might think.

“[Pro-life Christians] hold everybody in line with this one, kind of piece of doctrine about abortion, which is obviously a tough issue for a lot of people to think through morally,” Mr. Buttigieg said. “Then again, there’s a lot of parts of the Bible that talk about how life begins with breath, and so even that is something that we can interpret differently.”

Host “Charlamagne tha God,” whose real name is Lenard McKelvey, added: “I think that if you’re a man who’s against abortion then you haven’t gotten the wrong woman pregnant.”

The 2020 presidential hopeful stressed that while citizens can debate “cosmic question on how life begins,” some sort of “line” must be drawn.

“Most Americans can get on board with the idea of, ‘I might draw the line here. You might draw the line there,’ but the most important thing is the person who should be drawing the line is the woman who is making the decision,” the candidate said.

Charlamagne added that his support for abortion is also tied to “slip-ups.”

“I’ve had a few,” he said.

