COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A longtime Columbus television meteorologist accused of downloading child pornography has been fired by the station that has employed him for more than three decades.

WBNS-TV issued a statement Friday saying it had dismissed 60-year-old Mike Davis because of violations of his employment terms.

Davis was arrested Thursday and charged with pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor. He was freed Friday on separate $25,000 bonds.

Defense attorney Terry Sherman, while arguing in court for Davis‘ release on a personal bond, said it will be months before a grand jury hears the case as forensics investigators examine Davis‘ computers.

Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin said Davis possessed a “significant” number of images depicting children.

Davis did not speak in court and declined to be interviewed after his release from jail.

