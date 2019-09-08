Sen. Amy Klobuchar on Sunday said she would take a look at a voluntary buyback of certain kinds of firearms, but stopped short of endorsing a mandatory buyback of military-style, semiautomatic firearms some of her 2020 Democratic presidential rivals are supporting.

“I would look at a voluntary buyback for certain, and I think you would do that with the government and the private sector combined, get the funds to do that, and then you go from there,” the Minnesota Democrat said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “You could look at the other, but I would start with the voluntary.”

Other 2020 candidates like Sen. Kamala Harris and Sen. Cory Booker have recently joined former Rep. Beto O’Rourke in supporting a mandatory buyback scheme for military-style weapons - a system that gun rights advocates say amounts to gun confiscation.

Ms. Klobuchar said she would support general bans on “assault”-style weapons and high capacity ammunition magazines, in the wake of recent mass shootings in Texas and Ohio.

She also said she supported House-passed legislation to tighten gun-purchase background checks.

“Mitch McConnell has basically deflected to the president,” she said. “Show some leadership - let these bills come up. The House passed them with some Republican support.”

Mr. McConnell recently said he was waiting on specific signals from the White House to determine which gun-related bills, if any, he would bring to the floor when Congress returns from its August break.

