By - Associated Press - Sunday, September 8, 2019

AURORA, Colo. (AP) - Police in Aurora are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in a burned car along Interstate 225 near Colfax Avenue.

The Arapahoe County coroner’s office is trying to identify the victim, whose body was found after a vehicle fire was extinguished shortly after 1:40 a.m. Sunday.

The county’s homicide unit is handling the investigation.

