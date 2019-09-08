Congressional Democrats are moving toward a vote this week to more narrowly define their impeachment inquiry into President Trump, setting up the next phase of an effort that has intensely divided the party.

The House Judiciary Committee could vote as soon as Wednesday to outline the scope of a formal impeachment investigation, according to multiple reports.

“When you talk about what the judiciary committee’s doing, I’m all in favor of transparency - I like it when they have hearings because the more hearings we have, the more information comes out,” Rep. Matt Cartwright, Pennsylvania Democrat, said on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.”

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler announced a subpoena last week demanding that homeland security turn over documents on any potential pardons President Trump had discussed giving officials for carrying out his immigration policies.

The subpoena is part of the committee’s investigation into whether it should recommend formal articles of impeachment, even though the panel itself has not yet voted to give Mr. Nadler official powers yet.

House Democrats had said in court filings over the summer that their investigations of Mr. Trump were moving toward possible impeachment proceedings, and it appears they’re poised to take more formal steps in that process this week.

Rep. Doug Collins, the top Republican on the judiciary committee, on Sunday said House Democrats are making things up as they go along.

“They just keep digging their hole - they just keep going after things because they hate the president so much,” Mr. Collins, Georgia Republican, said earlier on the program. “If they really want to do this, they have to bring impeachment to the floor. This is simply a show. It is a travesty, and frankly they should be ashamed.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.