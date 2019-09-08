Sen. Elizabeth Warren has pulled ahead of former Vice President Joseph R. Biden among voters across 18 early presidential states, including New Hampshire, according to polling released on Sunday.

In aggregate vote preference across the states expected to hold early primaries and caucuses, Ms. Warren was in front of Mr. Biden, 26% to 25%, with Sen. Bernard Sanders in third at 19%, according to the CBS News/YouGov polling.

Sen. Kamala Harris was next at 8%, followed by Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana at 6% and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke at 4%.

Former housing secretary Julián Castro and Sen. Cory Booker were next at 2% apiece.

While much of the national polling on the 2020 Democratic presidential field has shown Mr. Biden with a consistent lead, the state-by-state polling released Sunday painted a picture of a nomination that’s more up for grabs.

Mr. Biden hasn’t necessarily lost broad support, but Ms. Warren has gained support as candidates like Ms. Harris have lost ground, according to the polling.

In New Hampshire, Ms. Warren was the first choice of 27% of respondents, followed closely by Mr. Biden at 26% and Mr. Sanders at 25%.

In Nevada, meanwhile, Mr. Sanders was in first at 29%, followed by Mr. Biden at 27% and Ms. Warren at 18%.

Mr. Biden held a narrow lead in Iowa, site of the first-in-the-nation caucuses. He was at 29%, followed by Mr. Sanders at 26% and Ms. Warren at 17%.

Mr. Biden still did hold a sizable advantage in South Carolina, site of the first-in-the-south primary. He was at 43% support, followed by Mr. Sanders at 18% and Ms. Warren at 14%.

The broader survey of 7,804 Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents across 18 early states was taken from Aug. 28-Sept. 4 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 1.8 percentage points.

