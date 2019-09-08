NEW DELHI — The chairman of India’s space agency says the lander module from the country’s moon mission has been located on the lunar surface after it lost contact with the space station and efforts are continuing to try to establish contact with it.

The Press Trust of India news agency cited Indian Space and Research Organization chairman K. Sivan as saying Sunday that cameras from the moon mission’s orbiter had located the lander.

ISRO officials could not be reached for comment.

India’s space agency said it lost touch with its Vikram lunar lander on Saturday as it made its final approach to the moon’s south pole to deploy a rover to search for signs of water.

