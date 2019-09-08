Democratic presidential hopefuls continue to make the “climate crisis” the alarmist centerpiece of their campaigns, vowing to spend trillions to remedy cow flatulence and rising seas, among other things. Trouble is, things are not quite so catastrophic.

“By what logic is our modest, fortunate warming since the end of the Little Ice Age necessarily a bad thing? A little over a century ago we emerged from the coldest, most difficult climate period of the past 10,000 years. The benefits have been measurable and substantial,” observes James Taylor, director of the Arthur B. Robinson Center for Climate and Environmental Policy at The Heartland Institute.

For the uninitiated, the aforementioned Little Ice Age is a phenomenon first tracked by geologist Francois Emile Matthes some 80 years ago. Consider that pack ice and glaciers grew, warm summers became rarities and “glaciation” killed plant life, roughly from the Medieval era to the late 19th century. Voila. The Little Ice Age.

“As our climate continues its modest warming and recovery from the challenges of the Little Ice Age, global crop production sets new records virtually every year. NASA satellites have documented a significant greening of the Earth, with more lush vegetation. Extreme weather events like tornadoes and droughts have become less frequent and severe. Yes, they still occur — as they have done since long before humans invented SUVs and coal-fired power plants — but nearly all extreme weather events are becoming less frequent and severe or are showing no significant worsening trend,” Mr. Taylor notes.

“When politicians claim that global warming is a crisis that demands radical action, they neglect to mention that their plans would cost much more right now than the estimated costs of warming’s impacts in 2100,” says Myron Ebell, director of the Center for Energy and Environment at the Competitive Enterprise Institute.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal, for example, would cost an average household $70,000 in just the first year, he says, citing a study his organization conducted.

“The American people deserve an honest discussion about the colossal costs of climate policies before we allow the government to dictate how we heat and cool our homes, what types of vehicles we drive, and even that we must take the train across country rather than fly,” Mr. Ebell notes.

CONGRESS: THE PREDICTIONS ARE IN

Oh joy, Congress return to the nation’s capital Monday, greeted by a flood of reviews and predictions from the press — which appears less than thrilled that the lawmakers are back in town. Want to find information for yourself? Check the “Legislative Activity” heading at House.gov and “Floor Proceedings” at Senate.gov.

In the meantime, a few stray headlines to greet the new week:

“Congress set for maneuvering to avoid another government shutdown” (MarketWatch); “Dorian leaves, Congress returns” (Fox News Radio); “Congress returns for a bleak fall session” (Roll Call); “Congress returns after a bloody August sharpens focus on guns” (Yahoo News); “British Parliament, U.S. Congress both set to return from ‘recess’” (Fox News); “Congress returns to a battered Trump” (The Hill); “Defense budget talks to resume en masse upon lawmakers’ return to Capitol Hill” (Defense Daily Network); “The Trump tax return whistleblower may have given Congress a ‘bombshell’ tip” (TPM News).

WHY TRUMP IS IN NORTH CAROLINA

President Trump will journey to Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Monday for another jumbo, good-natured, high-energy campaign rally which the new news media will condemn, then vigorously cover of course. This one has extra interest, though.

“After over two years of campaigns and a voided November general election over allegations of ballot fraud, voters in North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District will finally choose their next congressman on Tuesday. As the campaign comes to a close, President Trump is front and center in the election: Republican Dan Bishop has explicitly tied himself to the president and cast his opponent, Democrat Dan McCready, as a radical socialist,” writes CBS News analyst Grace Segers.

“The president will also be front and center at a rally in Fayetteville, where Mr. Trump will stump for Bishop. A recent TV ad by Bishop’s campaign shows footage of Mr. Trump praising the Republican candidate,” Mr. Seger says.

“For McCready, the election on Tuesday is his second chance at the seat. McCready ran against Republican Mark Harris in 2018, and appeared to narrowly lose in the November election, before allegations of absentee ballot fraud prompted the state elections board to call a new election,” she adds.

FOR THE LEXICON

“Gaffable.”

This handy term originated with R. Emmett Tyrrell Jr., the inimitable founder and editor-in-chief of The American Spectator. In a recent essay, Mr. Tyrell has referred to the “gaffable Joe Biden.” Not “laughable,” not “affable” but “gaffable” — obviously reflecting the former vice president’s tendency to mar his public appearances with, uh, gaffes.

Of historic note: Mr. Tyrrell also referred to the “gaffable Barack Obama” in The New York Sun in 2008.

ONE FOR THE HEROES

An event of note this week: The ninth annual 007 “Tomorrow Never Dies” benefit to honor Ground Zero heroes, staged at a hotel outside the nation’s capital.

The honorees include Kenneth Burchell, a helicopter rescue pilot during 9/11; Master trooper Jeffrey L. Brock, 9/11 first responder in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, following the crash of Flight 93; Lt. Quentin D. DeMarco, Port Authority Police NY/NJ, 9/11 first responder; and P.J. Schrantz, New York City firefighter and 9/11 first responder at the World Trade Center.

Former CIA Director Michael J. Morell is the keynote speaker, there are casino tables, classic James Bond autos, a “Goldfinger” martini bar, silent auction, and much more. The event raises money for the Global War on Terrorism Memorial Foundation.

“The gala focuses on individual acts of Valor, Courage, and Duty performed by injured U.S. soldiers and military heroes ranging from WWII, Vietnam, to the Gulf Conflicts,” organizers say.

Curious? The event is Saturday; consult 007benefit.org.

POLL DU JOUR

• 60% of Americans say illegal immigration is a very or somewhat serious problem in the U.S.; 88% of Republicans, 58% of independents and 38% of Democrats agree.

• 25% overall say illegal immigration is a “minor problem” in the U.S.; 7% of Republicans, 25% of independents and 40% of Democrats agree.

• 8% says illegal immigration is “not a problem”; 2% of Republicans, 7% of independents and 15% of Democrats agree.

• 7% are not sure; 4% of Republicans, 10% of independents and 6% of Democrats agree.

• 54% of Americans do not personally know anyone who is an illegal immigrant. 53% of Republicans, 52% of independents and 58% of Democrats agree.

Source: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted Sept. 1-3.

