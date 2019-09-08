Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden had a double-digit lead over his nearest competitor for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, according to a poll released Sunday that showed Sen. Elizabeth Warren picking up steam in recent months and Sen. Kamala Harris falling back.

Mr. Biden was the top choice of 29% of Democratic or Democratic-leaning registered voters, followed by Sen. Bernard Sanders at 19% and Ms. Warren at 18%, according to the ABC News-Washington Post poll.

Support for Mr. Biden and Mr. Sanders essentially held steady compared to an ABC-Post poll from two months ago, but support for Ms. Warren ticked up by 6 points.

In the poll released Sunday, Sen. Kamala Harris was at 7% - a 6-point drop from two months ago - followed by Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana, at 4% and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke and entrepreneur Andrew Yang at 3% apiece.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and Sen. Amy Klobuchar were at 2% apiece, and no other candidate topped 1%.

Mr. Biden was the clear choice when respondents were asked who has the best chance to defeat President Trump. Forty-five percent picked the former vice president, compared to 14% for Mr. Sanders and 12% for Ms. Warren.

But it was closer on who people thought would be the best president for the country. Mr. Biden led the way at 24%, followed by Ms. Warren at 20% and Mr. Sanders at 16%.

The survey of 391 Democrats and Democratic-leaning independent registered voters was taken from Sept. 2-5 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 6 percentage points.

