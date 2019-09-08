COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - A man who came to the United States as an Iraqi refugee has pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of a Colorado police officer in August 2018.

Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi entered his plea Friday, about a month after a judge ruled he was fit to stand trial. A trial date was set for Feb. 18, 2020.

Al Khammasi, 32, is charged with shooting officer Cem Duzel, causing a serious brain injury. He is also charged with assault with a deadly weapon, felony menacing and illegal possession of a weapon.

Court records said Al Khammasi had been slated for deportation in 2016 until a change in immigration law meant his felony trespassing conviction was no longer grounds for removal.

