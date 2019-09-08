SEAFORD, Del. (AP) - Police in Delaware say they have arrested a man and a woman on drug charges and seized heroin after stopping a car for a traffic violation.

Delaware State Police said in a news release Sunday that the incident happened Friday evening when a trooper stopped a Ford Taurus in Seaford.

Police say 26-year-old Samantha Hollins of Salisbury, Maryland, was driving the car and 25-year-old Thomas Johnson of Georgetown was a passenger.

Police say both lied about Johnson’s identity. Police also say they found heroin on Johnson as well as in a purse belonging to Hollins.

Both were arraigned on drug and other charges. Police say Hollins was released on bail and Johnson remained in custody. It wasn’t immediately clear if either had an attorney who could comment on their behalf.

