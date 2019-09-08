Former Rep. Mark Sanford on Sunday said he is mounting a primary challenge to President Trump in 2020, officially jumping into the race after publicly toying with the idea for several months.

He said there needs to be a “conversation” on what it means to be a Republican.

“I think that as a Republican party we have lost our way,” Mr. Sanford, also a former governor of South Carolina, said on “Fox News Sunday.”

Asked if he honestly thinks he has a shot at winning, Mr. Sanford said: “I’m saying, you never know.”

“The thing that has been lacking in this debate has been an earnest and real conversation on debt and deficits and government spending, and I find it astounding to watch the number of Democratic debates that I’ve seen and no mention, no conversation on where we’re going with regard to debt,” he said.

Mr. Sanford had previously instituted a self-imposed deadline of Labor Day to decided whether or not to jump in, but postponed the decision as his state steeled for the arrival of Hurricane Dorian.

Mr. Sanford joins former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld and former Rep. Joe Walsh as the most prominent candidates mounting long-shot primary challenges to Mr. Trump, who continues to enjoy overwhelming support among the GOP.

His announcement came as Republican parties in states like South Carolina, Nevada, and Kansas moved over the weekend to cancel or curtail their presidential nominating contests next year.

Mr. Weld and Mr. Walsh have cried foul, but the state parties have defended the moves as cost-saving measures.

Using similar logic, both parties have moved to cancel or curtail their presidential nominating contests in the past when they have an incumbent president running for re-election.

