HARLAN, Ky. (AP) - Police in Kentucky have charged two students with making threats toward their high school.
Kentucky State Police said in a news release that the two students at Harlan County High School were charged with terroristic threatening.
The statement says the charges were brought after an off-duty trooper received an anonymous tip Saturday about nonspecific threats toward the school.
The investigation is ongoing.
