Almost three in 10 Democrats say it should be illegal to become a member of the National Rifle Association, according to a Rasmussen Reports survey released on Monday.
The poll found that 28% of Democrats say “Americans should be prohibited by law from belonging to the pro-gun rights organizations like the NRA” — compared to 15% of Republicans.
Nearly a quarter of all likely voters say the NRA should be labeled a terrorist organization, while a plurality of voters think members of the group are less likely to commit a crime.
