A Michigan city says it won’t enforce its anti-discrimination law against political operatives who challenged the ordinance, arguing it would require them to work for candidates with whom they vehemently disagree.

Grant Strobl and Jacob Chludzinski, conservatives who run ThinkRight Strategies LLC, feared having a socialist client come to them and being forced to work for that client. Under Ann Arbor’s ordinance, which forbids discrimination based on political beliefs, they wouldn’t be permitted to refuse service, they had argued in a lawsuit filed in federal court last month.

But the political operatives agreed to dismiss the litigation last week after the city said ThinkRight Strategies isn’t violating the law.

“The positive outcome here for Grant and Jacob underscores a core American principle: The government can’t force creative professionals to surrender free speech and religious freedoms in order to operate a business,” said Jonathan Scruggs, an attorney with Alliance Defending Freedom, which represented the conservatives.

Their lawsuit was the latest to pit public accommodation laws against free speech rights. Other challenges across the country have involved Christian florists and bakers who said their First Amendment rights were infringed when they were forced to participate and serve same-sex weddings.

Ann Arbor officials didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The city’s law says “full and equal access” to all goods and services must be provided without discrimination, and it defines discrimination as making a decision — or refraining from making a decision — based on a bevy of real or perceived characteristics.

They are “age, arrest record, color, disability, educational association, familial status, family responsibilities, gender expression, gender identity, genetic information, height, HIV status, marital status, national origin, political beliefs, race, religion, sex, sexual orientation, source of income, veteran status, victim of domestic violence or stalking, or weight.”

“Political beliefs” are further defined as “one’s opinion, whether or not manifested in speech or association, concerning the social, economic, and governmental structure of society and its institutions.”

Under the law, if the city deems a complaint valid, it could penalize the violator $500 per day.

The law specifically excludes situations in which employing someone with a particular political belief would “interfere or threaten to interfere with his or her job performance” and includes a carve-out for policies that involve “a bona fide business necessity.”

