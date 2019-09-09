PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Bill Gates’ private office is denying any association with Jeffrey Epstein following a report last week that ties the disgraced financier to a donation made by the Microsoft co-founder.

The New Yorker reports Epstein arranged at least $7.5 million in donations to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Media Lab, including $2 million that he claimed to solicit from Gates.

A Gates representative on Monday said the money given directly to the university in 2014 wasn’t dedicated to the program that Epstein was fundraising for, and Gates’ office wasn’t aware of any discussions between the lab and Epstein about the tech billionaire’s grant.

Emails published by The New Yorker claimed the Gates money was directed by Epstein, who asked for a write-up about the One Science program so that Gates could help fund it.

