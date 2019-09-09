LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government confirmed it will suspend the U.K. Parliament later Monday until Oct. 14.

Spokesman James Slack says Parliament will be prorogued, or suspended, at the close of the day’s business.

Johnson has previously said he would send British lawmakers home sometime this week. The suspension limits Parliament’s ability to block Johnson’s plans for Brexit.

Johnson says the UK must leave the EU on Oct. 31, with or without a divorce agreement.

Lawmakers are trying to stop a no-deal Brexit, and some have branded the suspension a “coup.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.