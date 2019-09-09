PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Climate activists have called on politicians to reject campaign contributions from fossil fuel interests at a rally in downtown Providence.

The Sunrise Movement drew over 150 people to Burnside Park in a call for political leaders to respond to global warming by committing to a series of measures, including adopting the “Green New Deal.”

Their plan includes countering climate change and economic inequality by funding public works projects as well as pledging support for a worldwide “climate strike” scheduled for Sept. 20.

WPRO reports the young activists waved signs reading “We Deserve A Future” and “Fight For A Green New Deal” as the group formed a line and marched to the office of Democratic U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse.

The members also plan to address Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo on the issue.

