House Democrats charged Monday the president and his personal attorney have attempted to pressure the Ukrainian government to help in his 2020 reelection campaign.

The chairmen of the Oversight Committee, Intelligence Committee and the Foreign Affairs Committee have sent letters to the State Department and the White House requesting records related to President Trump and attorney Rudolph Giuliani’s communications dealing with the Ukrainian government, arguing their committees must probe two “politically-motivated investigations under the guise of anti-corruption activity.”

The Democratic lawmakers are concerned about an attempt to undercut the special counsel’s evidence that Russia interfered with the 2016 election to benefit Mr. Trump, through the prosecution of Ukrainians who supplied evidence against the president’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

They also suggest the administration and Ukrainian government is targeting the son of former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, who is leading the 2020 Democratic presidential field. A prosecutor had probed dealings of Mr. Biden’s son, who reportedly did work for a Ukrainian energy company.

“A growing public record indicates that, for nearly two years, the president and his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, appear to have acted outside legitimate law enforcement and diplomatic channels to coerce the Ukrainian government into pursuing two politically-motivated investigations under the guise of anti-corruption activity,” the chairmen wrote.

“As the 2020 election draws closer, President Trump and his personal attorney appear to have increased pressure on the Ukrainian government and its justice system in service of President Trump’s reelection campaign, and the White House and the State Department may be abetting this scheme,” they added.

The committee leaders suggest the administration is using security assistance funding to Ukraine to coerce them into aiding Mr. Trump.

“If the President is trying to pressure Ukraine into choosing between defending itself from Russian aggression without U.S. assistance or leveraging its judicial system to serve the ends of the Trump campaign, this would represent a staggering abuse of power, a boon to Moscow, and a betrayal of the public trust,” the letter reads.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.