House Democrats laid out the parameters for the Judiciary Committee’s impeachment investigation on Monday, after a surge of members came out in support over the August break.

According to a text of the resolution, Chairman Jerrold Nadler will be able to create subcommittees for members to review any evidence they collect, specifically to determine whether or not to recommend full articles to the House.

It also stipulates that the president’s legal team may review and respond to some of the materials.

House Democrats are continuing to probe any possible ties between President Trump and Russia, even though he was cleared by special prosector Robert Mueller of conspiring with agents of that country prior to the 2016 election.

Democrats are also exploring whether Mr. Trump has run afoul of the emoluments clause by using the office for personal financial gain.

The committee’s vote on this resolution, slated for later this week, marks the first formal vote for the panel on the impeachment issue.

However, Mr. Nadler has been embracing the investigation as formal impeachment proceedings throughout the last few weeks in public interviews and his arguments in federal court.

The committee is also set for a blockbuster hearing on Sept. 17 related to this investigation. Mr. Nadler has demanded the presence of several former top Trump aides — including former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski — that, according to the special counsel’s report, were involved in efforts to thwart the investigations.

While the resolution focuses mostly on the findings in the Mueller report on the Russia investigation, the committee has also expanded its investigation to include a probe into potential violation of the emoluments clauses.

Democrats announced in late August that they were looking into Mr. Trump’s offer to host the Group of Seven world summit at his Doral golf club his Miami.

Rep. Doug Collins, the top-ranking Republican on the Judiciary Committee, blasted the move and accused Democrats of circumventing the rules.

More than half of the Democratic caucus has come out in support of an impeachment inquiry, with more than two-dozen of the new advocates coming forward since former special counsel Mueller’s testimony in July.

Despite the growing support, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has not publicly shifted her stance on moving forward on impeachment. She’s pushed for a methodical approach to investigations on several fronts, while the party continues to work on their legislative agenda.

