President Trump on Monday washed his hands of two incidents that involved taxpayer money flowing to his private business, saying he had “nothing to do” with Vice President Mike Pence’s decision to stay at his Irish golf resort or the Air Force crew that opted to stay at his Scotland property in March.

Mr. Trump previously distanced himself from Mr. Pence’s two-night stay at Doonbeg, but it was his first foray into the developing uproar over the Air Force’s mysterious refueling stop near Trump Turnberry en route to Kuwait.

In a series of tweets, the president said he has no ties to the Scottish airport the Air Force used and that the crew who stayed at his resort must “have good taste!”

“NOTHING TO DO WITH ME,” Mr. Trump wrote in all caps.

The Air Force said they are reviewing the stopover, though didn’t find anything unusual so far.

Still, Democrats in Congress say the use of public money at Mr. Trump’s properties stinks to high heaven and may fold into their ongoing look at impeachment.

They are looking at why the Air Force stayed at Turnberry and whether the stop caused them to spend more for fuel at the nearby airport, as opposed to at a military base. And they said Mr. Pence’s Ireland visit is fishy because it prompted an awkward, 180-mile commute to business meetings in Dublin and was accompanied by shifting explanations.

Aides initially said Mr. Trump suggested the stay, though Mr. Pence’s team later took full responsibility for the decision.

In his tweets, Mr. Trump said Mr. Pence stayed at his Irish resort because it was the best option for the vice president’s stop on the country’s western coast.

“Mike’s family has lived in Doonbeg for many years, and he thought that during his very busy European visit, he would stop and see his family!” Mr. Trump wrote.

