Sen. Elizabeth Warren picked sides Monday in a Democratic primary House race in south Texas, throwing her support behind incumbent Rep. Henry Cuellar’s opponent Jessica Cisneros.

Ms. Warren is running as a liberal progressive warrior in the 2020 presidential race and grassroots activists in the party have targeted Mr. Cuellar.

He has represented the 28th Congressional District in Texas for seven terms and has been maligned by left-wing activists for being too moderate and too willing to work with Republicans.

“The people of Texas’ 28th district are ready for systematic change and deserve a Democrat that will be on the side of working people, not the side of big money and obstructionist Republicans,” Ms. Warren said in a statement.

“I believe Jessica Cisneros is that fighter,” she said. “As an immigration lawyer and daughter of small business owners growing up on the border, Jessica knows our diversity is our strength and that when progressives are unapologetic about our values and who we’re in this battle for, we win.”

Mr. Trump carried the state of Texas by nine points in 2016, but Hillary Clinton carried the 28th Congressional District by roughly 20 points.

Ms. Cisneros also has the support of Justice Democrats, the progressive liberal group that helpee launch Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s political career in New York.

The group has called Mr. Cuellar a “fake Democrat.”

